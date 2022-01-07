TESTING Buffalo Next sample newsletter No. 2 TESTING

COMPILED BY DAVID ROBINSON
Jan. 7, 2022
Why health care providers will continue to expand
Staffing struggles, a lingering pandemic and, in good news, a few construction projects.
Health care will continue to be at the center of the region’s big stories.
Here are three things to watch in 2022:
1. Health care employers across the region, state and country continue to face staffing challenges. It was the major issue in the strike at Mercy Hospital, and it also will be the big topic this year between Kaleida Health and the unions representing 7,300 of the system's workers.
2. Covid-19, of course, will remain a major storyline. The surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations at the end of 2021 only further strained capacity at the region's hospitals, which also were seeing higher demand from non-Covid patients who are sicker than ever. If the pandemic begins to subside, the hospitals can begin a long financial recovery in 2022.
3. Some good news: Despite the pandemic's financial pressures, the region's health care providers continue to expand. For example, Catholic Health System is building the $73 million Lockport Memorial Hospital and Roswell Park is constructing the $23 million Scott Bieler Amherst Center. Both are due to open in 2023.
– Jon Harris
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
DEALS
CINQ Care recently acquired G-Health Enterprises. Why an out-of-town firm wanted to buy Buffalo’s largest urban health care organization.
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Gov. Kathy Hochul is aiming to grow the state's health care workforce by 20% over the next five years, with a proposed $10 billion in investments to reach that goal.
Tell me more: Hochul, in her first State of the State on Wednesday, sought to pivot the conversation to health care solutions in the midst of the pandemic with a promise to create worker retention bonuses, provide raises for human services workers and spend on building health care infrastructure.
Why it matters: The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated a shortage of health care workers locally. The pandemic hastened the departure of thousands of health care workers, some out of health concerns and others over rising stress levels associated with their jobs.
WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...
Athenex
Then: Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in February 2016 the state would build a Dunkirk plant for Athenex, hoping it would provide momentum in Western New York's efforts to build the region's presence in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.
Now: Construction of the 409,000-square-foot plant is now "essentially complete," though Athenex's plan to start manufacturing there in the fourth quarter was pushed to 2022 after years of delays.
ICYMI
THE BIG PICTURE
ICU nurses Rachel Barter, left, and Jessica Sobczak tend to a patient with Covid-19 on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk on Dec. 29. The hospital is one of several rural providers that is facing challenges made worse by Covid.
