TESTING Buffalo Next / Outlook Buffalo mock newsletter TESTING

COMPILED BY XYZXYZXYZ XYZXYZXYZ
Jan. 5, 2022
Housing market setting new standards
Cash has always been king in real estate, but these days it seems more like the emperor.
As homebuyers sought to win the day, more turned to cold hard cash.
Offering cash for the entire purchase price can sway a seller because it means more speed and certainty in a transaction. By doing without bank or government financing, buyers remove the contingencies and conditions that so often hold up or even derail deals, particularly if a home needs to appraise at a certain level to justify a loan.
But it's not just on the low-priced houses, but even those costing several hundred thousand dollars.
So buyers are coming up with creative ways to get the bills on the table, and not just on the low-priced houses, but even on those costing several hundred thousand dollars. They're going well beyond the old Bank of Mom and Dad, or the Friends and Family Finance Co., instead borrowing against their retirement or securities accounts, or even pulling liquid funds out for a short time just to make the deal work.
Then, after the deal has closed, they go back to their bank for a mortgage or home-equity loan, quickly repaying the source of funds.
It's another way in which today's housing market is setting new standards.
--Jonathan Epstein
Want to know more? Five stories that help you understand Buffalo Niagara’s housing market
- How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000
- How long can the red-hot housing market stay sizzling? The answer isn't so clear.
- 'That house sold for how much?' Sizzling housing market pushes prices to new highs
- How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000
- Real estate by the numbers: 12 charts that show the state of the housing market in Buffalo
Dig In, Buffalo!
Get in the dinner party mood with a Mexican-inspired lineup of dishes from Casa Azul to make at home, from drinks to dessert. Watch now and get the recipes »
Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
DEALS
A five-bedroom brick house on Lakeridge South Drive in Orchard Park sold for $720,000 in November. See what else sold in the week ending Nov. 12 in Erie County.
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Elmwood Avenue pilates studio, I-D Pilates, has relocated to TM Montante Development's Lancaster Square project at Gates Circle.
Tell me more: The new location at 1275 Delaware Ave. nearly doubles the size of the practice, formerly known as Long + Lean Pilates. Owner Hayley Sullivan said the site on Delaware near Gates Circle provides easy access to downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo and the Elmwood Village.
Why it matters: TM Montante’s conversion of a former medical office building into a retail and apartment building is the latest in a long effort to redevelop the neighborhood after Gates hospital was demolished.
WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...
343-345 Broadway
Then: A former print shop at 343-345 Broadway is eligible for historic designation. Four years ago, a local sales and marketing executive proposed a historic rehabilitation that would turn it into apartments, retail and office space.
Now: Broadway Development & Management Group, wants $900,000 in tax breaks to make the project financially viable.
ICYMI
Five stories from Buffalo Next
- How to build a new stadium that works? A sports marketing exec has answers: In a series of interviews with Tim O’Shei, a longtime sports marketing executive with ties to Buffalo emphasized the need for ancillary development around a new stadium, which Buffalo Bills hope to build in Orchard Park.
- What can employers do about the shortage of trade workers? The chief executive of Northland Workforce Training tells Samantha Christmann why a long-time shortage of trade workers has become even more challenging.
- Clarence debt collector still owes $60 million. A judge wants to see his finances A federal judge told a former debt collector who owes millions of dollars in restitution and civil penalties to furnish information about his finances by Jan. 6 – or expect jail.
- The vision behind Western New York's $100 million 'tech hub' bid Western New York's strength in manufacturing has helped make the region a finalist for up to $100 million in federal funds to boost the local economy. Matt Glynn explains why the stakes are high.
- Covid hits hospitals, doctor’s offices Health care workers in Western New York are testing positive for Covid-19. Jon Harris explains how the situation is worsening staffing struggles in the industry, and if it gets worse, could lead to more service reductions.
THE BIG PICTURE
Take a look inside the luxury apartments at the former Buffalo Police headquarters at 74 Franklin St., where Douglas Development has retained some of the original features – including the lockup.
Tagline can go here, previewing next newsletter and/or including an email address for tips and/or feedback.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.