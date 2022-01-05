TESTING Buffalo Next / Outlook Buffalo mock newsletter TESTING

COMPILED BY XYZXYZXYZ XYZXYZXYZ

Jan. 5, 2022

Housing market setting new standards

Cash has always been king in real estate, but these days it seems more like the emperor.

As homebuyers sought to win the day, more turned to cold hard cash.

Offering cash for the entire purchase price can sway a seller because it means more speed and certainty in a transaction. By doing without bank or government financing, buyers remove the contingencies and conditions that so often hold up or even derail deals, particularly if a home needs to appraise at a certain level to justify a loan.

But it's not just on the low-priced houses, but even those costing several hundred thousand dollars.