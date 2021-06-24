Test newsletter: This Week in Buffalo: Marathon support, '90s party and a wild regatta

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 22-28, 2021
The main events
The Buffalo Marathon, 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 27 at vantage points throughout Buffalo. Starts and finishes at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.).
Even if you sleep in Sunday, there's plenty of time to support marathon participants – whether you know them or not – as they traverse the city for either 13.1 or 26.2 miles. Race organizers are debuting a new interactive map of the course, and even though the post-race party is canceled, expect plenty of revelry near the finish line beginning soon after 10 a.m. Read more
Grown-Ups Night of Play, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Explore & More Children's Museum (130 Main St.). $40.
Looking to ease your way back into events? Explore & More's adult night of fun is a lighthearted, low-pressure evening – with a throwback '90s birthday theme. Music, photo booths, included drinks and snacks, and much more is on the agenda. Cosmopolitan revisited 35 trends from that era making a comeback; consider this a helpful guide. Read more
South Buffalo Regatta, noon Saturday, June 26 in Cazenovia Park (25 Cazenovia St.). Free to participate, but kayaks or canoes are required.
This grassroots event has blossomed over the last six years, with kayakers and canoers meeting up at the falls in Cazenovia Park and then heading north to where the creek meets the Buffalo River. There's no requirement to be an expert with a canoe or kayak, and it's a chance to meet people with similar passions for the outdoors. Read more
Don't miss these
Amherst Food Truck Rodeo, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Veterans Canal Park (1040 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst). Read more
Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). Read more
Creators on the Boardwalk, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Boardwalk at Canalside (44 Prime St.). Read more
Weekly events to know
Music Is Art Wednesdays: Trever & Lucas of PA Line, 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Read more
Food Truck Thursdays at the Powerhouse, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park (140 Lee St.). Read more
The Market at Graycliff, 4 to 8 p.m. June 25 at Graycliff (6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby). Read more
East Aurora Music Fest Summer Concert Series, 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 26 at 42 North Brewing (25 Pine St., East Aurora). Read more
