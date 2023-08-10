Entered into Eternal Rest August 8, 2023. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Eugene C.; cherished mother of Sharon (Nicholas) Downey, Bryan (Sheila) Tenney, and Kathleen (David) Willis; dear grandma of Patrick (fiancée Lauren), Eugene Nicholas (Kelsey) and Bryan Downey and Maura (Joseph) Chongpinitchai, Sean (fiancée Francesca), Brendan (fiancée Bridget), Colin, and Michael Tenney, Bryan (Blair), Connor, Katie, and Michael Willis; great-grandmother of Leo, Anthony and Sebastian Chongpinitchai; devoted daughter of the late George and Josephine Ferko; predeceased by brothers George (late Barbara) and Donald. Also survived by sister in-law Joan Ferko, brother in-law Cornelius Mahoney and cousin Gloria McLaughlin. Mrs. Tenney was a long-time communicant of St. Benedict Church in Eggertsville and a member of its Rosary and Altar Society. Mrs. Tenney was also a devoted fan of the Canisius High School Baseball Program for over 50 years. Friends may call Friday 4-6 pm at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict R.C. Church, (Main St. at Eggert Rd.), Eggertsville, Saturday at 10:30. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Mrs. Tenney's memory may be made to Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Online Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com