Tauriello; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Matthew), Katie (Shaun), Sarah (Collin) and Daniel (Alexi); adored grampes of Natalie, Emily, Ryan and Sophie; dear son of the late Frank and Margaret Tauriello; caring brother of the late Lucille (late Daniel) Mancinelli and Joseph Tauriello; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and amazing friends. The family will be present on Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated from Holy Cross Church, 345 7th Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Tauriello's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com