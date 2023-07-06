Of Orchard Park, NY, July 2, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Joanne F. (Cunningham) Tarnowski; loving father of Leah R. Poplawski, Lynn M. Tarnowski and Leslie C. Jemiolo; grandfather of Samantha (Kevin) Renshaw and Justin (Lee) Jemiolo; great-grandfather of Samantha, Callahan, Lucy and Matthew. Brother of Mary (late Jack) Stahura and Jack (Nancy) Tarnowski. Leo, Mr. T, Boppa, Uncle Leo, Dad, or honey—no matter what you called him, he was the man, the myth and now, the legend. Born in Lackawanna, he proudly served in both the Army and the Navy, where upon the very first night returning home, he met the love of his life on a blind date. Their love story began with being married during one of the worst blizzards in 100 years and was a testament to the adventurous and extraordinary life they embarked upon together. Settling in Orchard Park, Leo's heart (and wallet) expanded with the arrival of three wonderful daughters, who became the center of his universe. Inheriting his passion for firefighting from his father, Leo faithfully followed in his footsteps at both Hillcrest and Orchard Park fire departments, ultimately becoming a life member of both. While retiring at a remarkably young age from NY Telephone, Leo and Joanne embarked on a new chapter of their life, sharing new adventures with friends and family in Bonita Springs, Key West, and every blues bar they encountered. When in Buffalo, it was all about Louie's hot dogs, summer festivals, beaches, theater, and football! Whether it was late nights spent in the hot tub, proudly showing off "his" firehall, finding the best fish fry, or enjoying date night with Joanne, Leo embraced every moment, willing to try almost anything, once. His gentle hand and soft voice guided his daughters through life's highs and lows, leaving an indelible presence that resonated deep within their souls. This spirit spilled even deeper into his grandchildren, and while they believed their Boppa could do no wrong, the feeling was unequivocally mutual. As a pillar of calmness and a rational thinker, Leo had an incredible ability to alleviate worries and lighten burdens, providing unwavering support in countless ways. His home was always open, and he welcomed everyone with a firm handshake and a warm smile. He was the keeper of twinkies and ho-hos in the freezer, the mastermind behind T-Fest and egg-poop, and his supply of Weber's Piccalilli could have fed an army. An avid history fan, Leo owned every random tool known to man, invented the Gremlin game, and was the best garbage can corn roaster in all of Erie County. Leo's legacy extends far beyond his family and friends. His larger-than-life spirit touched the hearts of all who crossed his path. We bid farewell to Leo; the man, the myth, and now, the immortal legend who will forever live on in our memories with a strong handshake and a beaming smile. Give Mom a big hug for us and we'll catch up with you in the hot tub soon. The family will receive friends Friday July 7, 2023 from 4 pm – to 7 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services from the funeral home Saturday at 10 am. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Orchard Park Fire Co., PO Box 1140 Orchard Park NY 14127. Online Condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com