of Clarence, New York June 11, 2023. Daughter of the late Perry and Mary DePasquale Talbot; sister of Robert (Julie) and the late Joseph, Richard Talbot; sister in law of Gayle Talbot; survived by many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and Sisters in Religious Community. Friends may call Wednesday June 14th, 2-4 pm at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Clarence Residence, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered following the visitation at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
TALBOT Sister Linda, SSJ (Sister Lenore)
