SZYMANSKI Constance (nee Geising)

Michael, Kenneth (Caroline) and Christina Szymanski (Michael Wild) cherished grandmother of Christian, Dylan, Calianna, Chase and Adam; loving daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Geising; dear sister of Deborah (Alex) Walkowiak and Walter (Monique) Geising; Adored sister-in-law of the late Linda and Chris Matecki, and boyfriend of Bobby Murek. Loved by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (South towns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday (December 18th) from 9 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www. lombardofuneralhome.com