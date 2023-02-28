Of Buffalo, NY, February 25, 2023, at age 75. Loving father of Martin and the late Erik Szewczyk; devoted grandfather of Roland Webster and Melony (Gary) Tarr; great-grandfather of Adeline Rose and Lyla LeeAnn Tarr; dear brother of Kathleen (late Joseph) Benedict; fond uncle of Joseph (Moneka) and Annmarie Benedict; also survived by great-nieces & nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday 3-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM immediately following visitation. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ed was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from American Brass. If desired, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com