Sweet Home's Hubert ready to court success once again

As the start of the high school sports seasons approaches, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Lauren Hubert.

School: Sweet Home.

Sport: Volleyball/basketball.

Need to know: Hubert was a big part of a lot of victories at Sweet Home last season, and she earned All-Western New York first team in volleyball for the second time and small schools first team in basketball.

In volleyball, she led the Panthers on a 19-game winning streak and an appearance in the Section VI Class A championship game. With Hubert on the floor, Sweet Home went 12-0 in ECIC II play. The Panthers have had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

A team captain since freshman year, she had 340 kills and averaged six kills and three digs per set as a junior.

While playing basketball for Sweet Home, she works on her volleyball skills with the Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club from December until June.

On the basketball court, Hubert was the Panthers' anchor on defense and physical presence during a resurgent season for the program. Sweet Home went 20-3 after having gone 3-19 in 2019-20 and 5-7 in the Covid-shortened season in 2020-21. Last season, her two-way play helped Sweet Home to a 17-game winning streak, undefeated season in ECIC II at 12-0, and a Class A1 final appearance, though Hubert missed the playoffs with a broken foot.

At 5-foot-10, she averaged 11.6 points and 18.5 rebounds and was second in Section VI in total rebounds with 369.

— Clevis Murray