Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of his injured ribs, so he used a car service to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, a league source said.
Here are three questions on our mind after Sunday’s big game in Kansas City.
The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.
Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video.
Amherst will be the first place in New York State to have five of TJX Cos.' store brands: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra.
Nantz and Romo were terrific calling the sequel that Nantz noted was fit to be tied at the end of the first, second and third quarter.
Evans tax officials were valuing the 1.2 acres at around $480,000. But Angola trustees sold the land to Karen Connors Erickson for $186,000 – a price agreed to 17 years earlier.
“We can only speak on behalf of Verizon and we cannot and would not block customers from streaming Paramount+,” wrote Caroline Brooks of Verizon Corporate Communications.
With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Sabres hold on for a 4-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.