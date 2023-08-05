WASHINGTON — Maria Sakkari let a huge lead disappear but recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the DC Open semifinals Saturday.

Sakkari, a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9 and seeded No. 4 at the tune-up for the U.S. Open, is trying to win her second career WTA Tour trophy and first on hard courts. She was up by a set and a break at 4-1 in the second before Pegula forced a third.

“Well, obviously it would have been ideal if I could be off the court an hour earlier, but at the end, I got the win, which I wanted the most,” Sakkari said. “In the third set, I just tried to stay in the present and I tried to overcome myself and take it as a new challenge.”

Sakkari enters Sunday’s title match against Coco Gauff or defending champion Liudmila Samsonova with an 0-5 record in hard-court finals.

Sakkari is friends with Pegula, the two had a hug after the match, and Sakkari praised her opponent afterward.

“I have massive respect for Jess," Sakkari said. "She’s one of the nicest people on tour. We have similar careers. We both were not great juniors. Our breakthrough was later on in our careers. I really like her and her team. She has a great team. Her husband is also really nice. They’re amazing people which for me, is rare to find on tour.”

It was hazy and steamy on Saturday, with no breeze to speak of, a temperature above 85 degrees and humidity at 50%. In the stands, many spectators tried to cool themselves by flapping hand-held fans.

Sakkari, twice a Grand Slam semifinalist in 2021, needed less than an hour to build that big edge against Pegula, who will be ranked No. 3 next week and is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

Pegula, the 29-year-old Buffalo native, was not attempting to hide her frustration at how things were going. After dropping one point early in the second set, she shrieked. After missing a backhand return in the same game, she chucked her racket to the ground. After double-faulting later, she smacked a ball into the stands.

At 4-2 in the second, Sakkari was two points from serving for the victory. And then, as has happened before to Sakkari, she tightened up, began playing far less cleanly and gave up that edge.

Pegula hadn’t so much as earned a break chance until then. But suddenly she began accumulating them, moving her shots around with more variety and, over a span of 25 minutes, grabbing five consecutive games to even things at a set apiece.

When the second set ended, Pegula waved her hands to get the partisan crowd to make more noise.

From 2-all in the third, though, Sakkari asserted herself and took over along the way to her first final of the season.

Sakkari hit 36 winners, including on match point. Sakkari improved her record vs. top-10 ranked players to 25-29.

Pegula had beaten Sakkari twice in the past year, winning in three sets over Sakkari at Qatar in February and in straight sets in Mexico last October.