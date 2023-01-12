SUCHAN Richard C.

Suchan; devoted father of Mary Ellen (Cindy Manarina) Suchan, Margaret (Michael) Pickert, Colleen (Theodore) Amgott, Richard (Donna) Suchan, and Kathleen (Donald) Bunch; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; dear son of the late Charles and Pauline Suchan; son-in-law of the late Jeremiah and Agnes Sullivan; dearest brother of Eleanor (James) Batt and predeceased by Charles (late Claire) Suchan, Paula (late Robert) Shea, Dorothy Suchan, Jeanne (late Francis) Long, Rev. William Suchan, SJ, Rev. Robert Suchan, SJ, Mary Ann (late John) Perry, Sr. Mary Lou Suchan, SMSM, and Patricia (late John) Walter; brother-in-law of the late Jeremiah (Dolores) Sullivan and late Agnes (late Thomas) Cox; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Peace, 10950 Main St., Clarence. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swormville. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted to faith and family. He served as a proud member of the Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus. Dick was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and a 50 year member of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Suchan Catholic Education Fund c/o FRCDB at 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or the Brothers of Mercy Foundation at 4520 Ransom Rd. Clarence, NY 14031. The family wishes to thank the Brothers of Mercy Community for exceptional care. Share condolences on Richard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com