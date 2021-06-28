Subscriber Extra 6.29.21

How a pollical upstart upended a mayoral race many saw as an afterthought

As the votes ticked in on Election Night, it was becoming increasingly clear something unexpected was happening. Buffalo’s powerful, four-term mayor, Byron Brown, was in trouble.

After months of pretending his primary opponent, political newcomer and community activist India Walton, didn’t exist, Brown found himself on the losing end of the tally. It was a shocking upset, to be sure. And, like every election since the paper’s founding in 1880, The Buffalo News was there to write the first draft of history.

What does that look like? Well, for starters, the good folks at Cole’s on Elmwood Avenue are going to have to make some room on the wall for a new front page.