Subscriber Extra 3.26

“The community is just made up of many different kinds of people,” he said. “You can't only write obituaries about business owners or politicians.”

***

Information for obituaries comes from a variety of sources. Funeral homes generally post biographical details on behalf of the deceased’s family. Anderson said that information is augmented by searching the vast News archives for coverage of the defining events in a person’s life. But often the most interesting anecdotes come from interviewing those who knew the person best, their family and friends.

Conducting obituary interviews requires professionalism and a delicate touch. There are, of course, times when a loved one remains overcome with emotion and doesn’t want to talk to a reporter, and in those instances The News respects an individual’s privacy to the greatest extent possible.

But good obit writers, and The News has many, all understand the same thing: The article is not about someone’s death, it is about their life. When explained to a grieving spouse or child in those terms, often people begin to open up and share some of the happy memories of the person they’ve lost.