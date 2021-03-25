Subscriber Extra 3.26

Sharing the stories of lives well lived through obituaries
In 1972, the good folks living in Pittsburgh were dealing with a unique problem. The unionized pressmen who printed the city’s two newspapers, the Pittsburgh Press and the Post-Gazette, had gone on strike.
An era that predates the internet and 24-hour cable news channels, the lack of daily newspapers had a tremendous ripple effect across the city and region.
The most concrete and impactful example of what was missed when a city’s newspapers went dark came from the lack of obituaries. Quite simply, no one knew who died.
To fill the void, local television news stations took to broadcasting a scrolling list of names, but with the time constraints inherent in TV news, the names and a reverential piano interlude were about all they could offer.
One can imagine all the Alice Smiths of western Pennsylvania having their phone ring off the hook if one of them had passed.
***
Newspapers have always placed a premium on obituaries, usually referred to by their newsroom shorthand, “the obits.” Obituaries are something that our medium is uniquely positioned to do, and to do well. They are an important public service – a deeply personal acknowledgment of a life lived, and a person lost.
The Buffalo News treats these stories with the utmost care. Reporters across all beats are expected to be able to produce poignant obituaries when a person of prominence in their area of expertise dies.
The News publishes a death notice for Western New Yorkers or expats who die. These paid notices usually come from the funeral home and list basic information about relatives, calling hours and funeral arrangements.
The News also goes a step further by assigning staff reporters to write our own stories about the people of prominence who have passed.
Among them is reporter and weekend city editor Dale Anderson, a five-decade veteran of the newspaper industry. Anderson has worn many hats during his long tenure with the News – pop critic and founding editor of Gusto among them. But he says the obit beat is among the most fulfilling.
“I enjoy telling people's life stories,” Anderson said. “I think that everyone has something to tell and has lived a life of significance in one way or another. It’s important to get that out there and let other people know about it.”
Anderson said the newsroom is mindful that newsworthy obituary subjects come from all walks of life, something The News strives to represent each day.
“The community is just made up of many different kinds of people,” he said. “You can't only write obituaries about business owners or politicians.”
***
Information for obituaries comes from a variety of sources. Funeral homes generally post biographical details on behalf of the deceased’s family. Anderson said that information is augmented by searching the vast News archives for coverage of the defining events in a person’s life. But often the most interesting anecdotes come from interviewing those who knew the person best, their family and friends.
Conducting obituary interviews requires professionalism and a delicate touch. There are, of course, times when a loved one remains overcome with emotion and doesn’t want to talk to a reporter, and in those instances The News respects an individual’s privacy to the greatest extent possible.
But good obit writers, and The News has many, all understand the same thing: The article is not about someone’s death, it is about their life. When explained to a grieving spouse or child in those terms, often people begin to open up and share some of the happy memories of the person they’ve lost.
Obituaries are a newspaper’s solemn obligation to the community. In Western New York, that means the talented writers and editors of The Buffalo News are often the last people to put pen to paper and physically write the name of a person who has died.