Subscriber Extra 3.12.21

A year ago today, the newsroom went quiet

A note from Editor Mike Connelly

When I stop by the newsroom these days, it’s empty.

The last time Buffalo News reporters, editors and photographers were together in the newsroom was a year ago today. The staff came to work on Thursday, March 12, immersed in a rapidly growing story. By the end of the day, we told all the reporters to stay home. For The Buffalo News and much of Western New York and the country, Friday the 13th was the beginning of our long Covid slog.

It has been more than four decades since I first stepped in a newsroom, but the past year has been unlike anything I have ever experienced. For most of us at The News, the Covid-19 pandemic will be the biggest story of our careers. But we are like ghosts to each other.

In a column online today and in the newspaper Sunday, I put it this way:

“The newspapers from March 2020 still hang on the wall in the news conference room.