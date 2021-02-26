Subscriber Extra 2.26

Using a combination of sweeping video footage and still images, framed by the unique lines and shapes that hundreds of feet reveal on the ground below, Gee is bringing new perspectives to our storytelling.

“It's helping us put our communities in context in a way that really is impossible to do from the ground,” said Gee. “With a drone, we can show entire neighborhoods. We can show how development will interact with their surroundings, and we can get a sense of the scale and perspective of the places we are talking about in the news."

That’s exactly what brought him to the historic Richardson Olmsted Complex and the soon-to-be former site of the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center – one of the latest business to fall victim to Covid-19.