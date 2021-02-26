Subscriber Extra 2.26

Bringing our storytelling to new heights
When Chief Photographer Derek Gee goes out into the field, it’s his goal to capture the region in a surprising or unexpected way. One of the tools he’s added in recent years is The Buffalo News’ drone.
“I want to have pictures that are stunning and informative,” Gee said. “But I also want to show people the things they’re used to seeing in a new way.”
Gee is one of two photojournalists at The News who are FAA certified to fly the remote-controlled drone. Since becoming licensed in 2017, Gee has piloted roughly 500 flights, including trips over a frozen Lake Erie and the ice volcanoes at Hamburg Beach. Joining Gee in the sky is staff photographer John Hickey. Like Gee, Hickey is FAA certified and has captured airborne scenes like this one over Sahlen Field.
Using a combination of sweeping video footage and still images, framed by the unique lines and shapes that hundreds of feet reveal on the ground below, Gee is bringing new perspectives to our storytelling.
“It's helping us put our communities in context in a way that really is impossible to do from the ground,” said Gee. “With a drone, we can show entire neighborhoods. We can show how development will interact with their surroundings, and we can get a sense of the scale and perspective of the places we are talking about in the news."
That’s exactly what brought him to the historic Richardson Olmsted Complex and the soon-to-be former site of the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center – one of the latest business to fall victim to Covid-19.
Capturing photos and video from the sky requires a much different process than other assignments. Safety is the top priority when he is piloting. That means Gee is not only focused on creating stunning footage, but he’s also constantly diligent of the FAA regulations when flying.
For shoots like this, he starts with Google Earth as a guide to loosely map out the elements he wants to highlight in both video and photos. But he tells us that many of his best shots are the ones he can’t anticipate.
When you explore Gee’s video footage from Hotel Henry, you’ll notice that every frame has movement.
“While working on the ground, I typically lock down my camera on a tripod to avoid any movement,” he said. “In my drone video, almost every shot features movement in a way that adds dimension and brings the footage to life.”
When it comes to making powerful still images, the elements he looks for – whether he’s using the drone or his tripod – are very much the same, with impactful lines and dominant focal points. But with the drone, he’s able to isolate unique patterns and shapes in the landscape.
“The drone allows me to indulge my abstract tendencies,” Gee said.