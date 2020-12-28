Subscriber Extra 12.28

A year in review: Our journalists’ top five stories of 2020
From six feet apart and safely masked, our journalists spent the past the year tackling the stories that kept you informed amid uncertainty, connected during isolation and, we hope, inspired by the resiliency of our community. As we close the books on 2020, reporters and photographers took a moment to reflect on a year of unprecedented coverage to share their favorite stories with you.
Spotlighting the pandemic’s profound impact
“As the pandemic unfolded, it gradually became clear that this was a recession that would reshape the Buffalo Niagara economy in very different ways,” writes Deputy Business Editor David Robinson in his top five takes on the Buffalo Niagara economy.
Getting fans ready for game day
“The Bills made a big-time addition in the offseason when General Manager Brandon Beane traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs,” writes Sports Reporter Jay Skurski in his list of favorite Bills stories. “That, along with the development of quarterback Josh Allen, has resulted in a great start to the 2020 season – with the very real hope that even bigger things will be coming in 2021.”
Seeking the truth, no matter what
“While the Covid-19 pandemic overshadowed most other local news this year, one of the biggest stories of 2018 and 2019 – the Buffalo Diocese’s clergy sex abuse scandal – spilled into 2020 in a major way,” said Watchdog Journalist Jay Tokasz in his 2020 picks.
There’s more to reflect on
From the year’s breaking news stories to striking photojournalism, see all the favorites from our newsroom.
New in The Buffalo News Store! Division Champs! Front Page Poster. Mark the new golden era of Buffalo football with a limited-edition collectible poster that reproduces the historic front page of The Buffalo News for just $19.95. Plus, find more exclusive items like the Blizzard of ’77 book, vintage front pages and more. Shop now >>