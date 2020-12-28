Subscriber Extra 12.28

A year in review: Our journalists’ top five stories of 2020

From six feet apart and safely masked, our journalists spent the past the year tackling the stories that kept you informed amid uncertainty, connected during isolation and, we hope, inspired by the resiliency of our community. As we close the books on 2020, reporters and photographers took a moment to reflect on a year of unprecedented coverage to share their favorite stories with you.

Spotlighting the pandemic’s profound impact

“As the pandemic unfolded, it gradually became clear that this was a recession that would reshape the Buffalo Niagara economy in very different ways,” writes Deputy Business Editor David Robinson in his top five takes on the Buffalo Niagara economy.

Getting fans ready for game day