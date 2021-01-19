Subscriber Extra 11.20

A different Inauguration Day routine, with the same insights
Inauguration Day used to be such a Buffalo thing. Every four years, I could count on greeting dozens of joyous Republicans or Democrats from Western New York at the New York State Society’s inaugural gala or at a party thrown by local Republicans or Democrats. There I could get the news you couldn’t get anywhere else about the inaugural events – that is, what the folks from Buffalo who witnessed it think.
But this year, just like just about everything about the past 10 months, the inauguration will be different. Some local members of Congress will attend but at least one won’t. Locals, if they celebrate at all, will do so virtually and far away. And for once, I will be spared the silly ritual of covering an inaugural ball from inside a pen constructed to keep reporters away from the news; for once, I won’t have to repeatedly sneak out of that pen to track down Buffalonians before being ordered back into the pen by some young press aide.
Above all and most importantly, the inauguration ceremony will be different. Joe Biden will take the oath of office at noon not before a National Mall filled with hundreds of thousands of people, but before a small, socially distanced crowd of about a thousand. First the pandemic shrunk the ceremony, and then the insurrectionists who sacked the Capitol only two weeks ago shrunk it further. Now the inauguration will take place in the middle of what feels like a war zone. In fact, the National Guard troops on security duty in D.C. will outnumber the number of inauguration attendees by about 25 to 1.
Yet some things will remain the same. Again, for the 18th inauguration in the past 30 years, I will wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get properly caffeinated before heading to Capitol Hill. Again I’ll be in my seat two and a half hours before the oath of office. And even though I won’t see many of them in person, the people from Buffalo – as always – will be my priority. I’ll catch up with the locals who attended and those who would have if they could have, and you can read about it all in my live blog on BuffaloNews.com and in my story for Thursday’s print edition of The Buffalo News.
Jerry Zremski
Washington Bureau Chief
Email: jzremski@buffnews.com
Twitter: @JerryZremski
History unfolds on our pages
