Subscriber Extra 11.20

A different Inauguration Day routine, with the same insights

Inauguration Day used to be such a Buffalo thing. Every four years, I could count on greeting dozens of joyous Republicans or Democrats from Western New York at the New York State Society’s inaugural gala or at a party thrown by local Republicans or Democrats. There I could get the news you couldn’t get anywhere else about the inaugural events – that is, what the folks from Buffalo who witnessed it think.

But this year, just like just about everything about the past 10 months, the inauguration will be different. Some local members of Congress will attend but at least one won’t. Locals, if they celebrate at all, will do so virtually and far away. And for once, I will be spared the silly ritual of covering an inaugural ball from inside a pen constructed to keep reporters away from the news; for once, I won’t have to repeatedly sneak out of that pen to track down Buffalonians before being ordered back into the pen by some young press aide.