Subscriber extra 1.31

Amid Covid-19, our annual business forecast tackles the big question
For 29 years, reporters and editors at The Buffalo News have brought you Prospectus, our annual look at how the Buffalo Niagara business scene is shaping up.
This year, amid a once-in-a-century pandemic and the recession it brought, the question of what's coming is especially significant – and especially murky.
With the region seeing sparks of a revival before Covid-19 hit, there is a lot to explore. Will downtown development forge ahead? How will colleges make up enrollment declines? Will the Buffalo startup scene pick up steam? Can board rooms and leadership ranks better reflect our diverse community?
All that led us to one big question: What should Buffalo Niagara do to bounce back stronger when the pandemic finally recedes?
In today’s print edition of The Buffalo News, you'll find 48 pages dedicated to those questions – and more. See where jobs are forecast to grow. Read how Buffalo's medical research is shaping – and saving – lives. Tour a new technology hub that could jolt downtown. And online, you'll find even more photos and videos exploring what's ahead.
Local business leaders weigh in
In the weeks leading up to Prospectus 2021, News Publisher and President Tom Wiley hosted a virtual roundtable with local business leaders. Their goal: To delve into the unprecedented challenges facing local businesses and reflect on the path forward.
