Subscriber Extra 1/15

Team effort provides unmatched Bills coverage
Six reporters and five photographers will cover one big game for The News today. They’ll work with a team of editors and designers pushing content out on BuffaloNews.com, our social media platforms and in two – yes, two – print editions over the next 24 hours.
Yes, we’re in playoff form at The News. Our Bills coverage never stops, but the postseason means that things kick into another gear. Here’s an inside look at our special plans today:
Late deadlines: Tonight’s primetime game against the Ravens, which will likely end around 11:30 p.m., offers unique challenges for early-morning print delivery. We want to make sure our Sunday paper has complete coverage – exclusive analysis, commentary and photos. To make that happen, we’ve pushed back our deadlines and brought on extra production staff to run our two massive presses in downtown Buffalo. If your paper is a little late on Sunday morning, that’s why.
Cheer cards: We’ve got a special treat inside today’s paper: cheer cards that help you proudly display your support for The Process.
Stadium Edition: During tonight’s game, we’ll put together and print a Stadium Edition that will be distributed exclusively to fans as they leave Bills Stadium. This special edition includes photos from the pregame and the first half. Our newsroom hustles to lay out the edition, then our production team quickly prints it and gets it out to the stadium as a real-time souvenir. At top, check out the cover of last week’s Stadium Edition – featuring a first-quarter photo from the first home playoff game in a quarter century.
Unmatched analysis: The key plays, the important decisions and the inside track on what went right and what went wrong. The News’ Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan, Jason Wolf and Miguel Rodriguez will all be covering tonight’s game from every angle. Milt Northrop will size up the other game that determines who’s in the AFC Championship game: Sunday’s Chiefs-Browns matchup.
Exclusive photos: Moments like the one on the cover of last Sunday’s News – as Stefon Diggs hauled in a touchdown pass – take an expert eye and state-of-the-art equipment. Our photographers have both. James P. McCoy, Harry Scull Jr. and Sharon Cantillon will be in the stadium to capture the moments you’ll be talking about with friends. Their cameras are able to immediately transmit photos to our newsroom via wireless networks. But when those networks get jammed, as sometimes happens after kickoff, they have "runners” to hustle their data cards to Chief Photographer Derek Gee, who is set up at the stadium. Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss oversees the operation and helps edit those photos.
Fan scene: Covid-19 has made this a very different season for the fan experience, both at the stadium and at local restaurants. Reporter Sandra Tan and Photographer John Hickey will be out and about in Erie and Niagara counties to see how Covid-19 regulations mesh with a Saturday night playoff game.
