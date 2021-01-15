Subscriber Extra 1/15

Team effort provides unmatched Bills coverage

Six reporters and five photographers will cover one big game for The News today. They’ll work with a team of editors and designers pushing content out on BuffaloNews.com, our social media platforms and in two – yes, two – print editions over the next 24 hours.

Yes, we’re in playoff form at The News. Our Bills coverage never stops, but the postseason means that things kick into another gear. Here’s an inside look at our special plans today:

Late deadlines: Tonight’s primetime game against the Ravens, which will likely end around 11:30 p.m., offers unique challenges for early-morning print delivery. We want to make sure our Sunday paper has complete coverage – exclusive analysis, commentary and photos. To make that happen, we’ve pushed back our deadlines and brought on extra production staff to run our two massive presses in downtown Buffalo. If your paper is a little late on Sunday morning, that’s why.

Cheer cards: We’ve got a special treat inside today’s paper: cheer cards that help you proudly display your support for The Process.