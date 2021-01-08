Subscriber Extra 1.08

Over the course of the series, readers have reached out through email and Twitter. A comment or question in response to one article helps direct the topics of futures ones – as was the case when his deep dive into the unseen stressors of the pandemic led to conversations about mental health.

Today, as vaccine administration lags locally and new questions arise, O’Shei wants to hear more from our readers.

His network of sources – doctors, experts and researchers – are ready to answer questions on the science behind everyday activities turned upside down during the pandemic. And whether or not the question ends up in an article, O’Shei does his best to get an answer to each reader.

“Just getting a sense of what people are thinking, what they're frustrated by and what they're hopeful over has really helped me shape the direction of the series,” O’Shei said.