Subscriber Extra 1.08

A new year brings new lessons to explore
There’s a lot our region had hoped to leave behind in 2020 – Covid-19 and the strain it put on families, schools and the greater economy are at the very top of the list. Though the virus remains a challenging reality, our newsroom enters 2021 armed with 10 months of interviews with experts, data tracking the latest statistics and conversations with readers like you.
Since the beginning of Western New York’s second wave, News Enterprise Reporter Tim O’Shei has been digging into Covid-19 related questions, concerns and fears in Pandemic Lessons, a weekly series driven by reader engagement and informed by Oshei’s own experiences in the field.
“What I found as I was doing my job as a journalist is that learning the science behind Covid-19 helps calm me down personally,” O'Shei said. “It helped me lower my stress levels and helped me make decisions for my family.”
The project has led O’Shei to investigate topics like how to feel safe while grocery shopping and the risks of traveling.
Over the course of the series, readers have reached out through email and Twitter. A comment or question in response to one article helps direct the topics of futures ones – as was the case when his deep dive into the unseen stressors of the pandemic led to conversations about mental health.
Today, as vaccine administration lags locally and new questions arise, O’Shei wants to hear more from our readers.
His network of sources – doctors, experts and researchers – are ready to answer questions on the science behind everyday activities turned upside down during the pandemic. And whether or not the question ends up in an article, O’Shei does his best to get an answer to each reader.
“Just getting a sense of what people are thinking, what they're frustrated by and what they're hopeful over has really helped me shape the direction of the series,” O’Shei said.
For those without specific questions, O’Shei encourages them to simply share the frustrations they’re dealing with in their own lives.
“It gives me ideas that a lot of people can relate to,” he said. “If you’re dealing with it or I’m dealing with it, then other people probably are too.”
In the first days of the new year, there’s still much to uncover. But O’Shei’s very first question of 2021: What’s different about where we are today?
What do you want Tim to dig into next?
Email: TOshei@buffnews.com
Twitter: @timoshei
