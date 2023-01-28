Hey-O Buffalo! I'm Subaru. Do you have room for me on your couch? I'm ready to find a forever home... View on PetFinder
Subaru
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ryan O'Halloran: The hard truth after playoff loss – Super Bowl further away for Bills than entering season
This was a disappointment wrapped around a debacle. A disappointment because the Bills believed they had the goods to be the last team standing next month in Glendale, Ariz., and a debacle for how it ended. Hard truths produce hard lessons, though, Ryan O'Halloran writes.
This move comes as PSE named John Roth to the role of COO earlier this month.
The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 27-10 season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
"The Bills can’t run it back with this roster. No way, no how. It would be roster construction malpractice," Ryan O'Halloran writes.
The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday. As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium, Jay Skurski writes.
Toward the end of her life, Nikki Finke, the journalist who struck fear into the hearts of Hollywood power players, believed she was onto one …
"I can be honest now. There were several games I did not want him playing," she wrote. "For clarity, I am that mom who told him to tape a broken foot and finish a game."
Bills fan's emotional post after loss goes viral: 'They believed in us as much as we believed in them'
Jeff Wilber captured the mood of all of WNY after the Bills' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a Facebook post that has since gone viral.
Bengals' Eli Apple draws ire of Bills fans with tweets about Stefon Diggs, reference to Damar Hamlin
The love affair between Bills fans and the Cincinnati Bengals has ended, and you can give cornerback Eli Apple credit for that.