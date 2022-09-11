STROMECKI - Lottie A. (nee Cycon)

Left her earthly life for her heavenly reward on September 6, 2022. For 52 years she was the beloved wife of the late Eugene R. Stromecki (died October 10, 2005). She was the devoted mother of Donna J. Stromecki and Eugene A. (Margaret A.) Stromecki and loving grandmother of Amanda, Matthew and Daniel Stromecki. Lottie was born March 9, 1926 in Cheektowaga, NY as the eleventh of twelve children to the late Wojciech and Antonina (nee Hajduga) Cycon. Lottie attended Corpus Christi Elementary School and graduated from East High School in Buffalo. Very proud of her Polish heritage, Lottie was active in the Polish National Alliance and spent summers at Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania where she was involved in musical productions of Polish folk dance. Lottie and Gene were married September 19, 1953 and raised their children (Donna and Eugene) in Cheektowaga as members of St. Josaphat's Parish. Later in life, Lottie and Gene moved to Orchard Park where they were members of the Nativity Parish. After Gene's passing in 2005, Lottie moved to Fairfax, Virginia to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Lottie is survived by her dear younger sister Frances Kulik of Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. Lottie was predeceased by her brothers John, Michael, Joe, and Leo, and sisters Mary Sendlak, Catherine Ochalik, Helen Biernacki, Sophie Cycon, Sister Mary Olympia Cycon, FSSJ and Pearl Rynkus. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 18th from 6 to 8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219). Prayers will be offered at 9:15 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 (on what would have been Lottie and Gene's 69th wedding anniversary) followed by aMass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at Lottie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
STROMECKI - Lottie A. (nee Cycon)
