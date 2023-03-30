It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kathleen Strollo, a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend to many. Kathleen passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2023, surrounded by her family in Tampa, Florida. Born on March 21st, 1945, Kathleen grew up in Buffalo, New York and was predeceased by her parents Albert and Margaret Devlin and her brothers Albert and Joseph. Kathleen is survived by her brothers Daniel and Kenneth Devlin. Kathleen was the CoFounder of Albany RV in Albany, New York, where she spent thirty years working alongside her husband and sons. Kathleen met the love of her life, Anthony Strollo, at ACME supermarket when she was just 18 years old and attending the Catherine McAuley School of Nursing. They were married in 1965 while Anthony was serving in the U.S. Army and together raised five sons, whom Kathleen loved and adored more than anything in the world. Her sons were the center of her universe, and she dedicated her life to ensuring their safety, happiness and success. Kathleen was a devoted Catholic and a woman of deep faith. She was a longtime member of her local parish, St. Pius X. Kathleen learned sign language at a young age, practiced ceramics and received a bachelor's degree in Special Education from College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Those who knew Kathleen will remember her as a warm and caring person, always ready to listen and provide a kind word of guidance. Kathleen's love for her family and friends was boundless, and she touched countless lives with her kindness and love. Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony Strollo, and their five sons: Tom, Pat, Don, Mark andMatt and their wives Jen, Michelle, Stacey, Katie and Laura. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Serina, Carlee, Zev, Sadie, Owen, Eli, Connor and Avery, whom she adored and cherished. Kathleen will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Services will be held in Kathleen's honor on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, NY 12211. Wake at the church chapel: 7:30 am – 10:30 am. Funeral Mass at the church: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. Burial at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY: 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathleen's memory to Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, New York, where all five sons attended high school. https://cbaalbany. org/give-now/ For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.