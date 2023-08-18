Age 76, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Born in Buffalo, NY on January 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Thomas Arthur Storey and MarionEloise Hyde Storey. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Vaarwerk; and three brothers. Thomas was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Thomas was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a love for being in the woods or out on the water at any time. Thomas was a family man, and extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. He loved nothing better than spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Thomas is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine Storey; his daughter, Cary McNett (Andrew) of Rocky Mount; his grandchildren, Megan Davis (Ronnie), Shaun McNett (Jamie), Christopher McNett, Drew McNett, and Joshua Vaarwerk; one brothers, and several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a special friend John Zemak. A Celebration of Thomas' Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Durham VA Medical Center Hospice Program 508 Fulton Street Durham, NC 27705. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.