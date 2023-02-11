On February 9, 2023 of Williamsville, NY Holocaust survivor at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Stone. Devoted father of Elaine

Higgins, Barbara (Bob) Reden, Pamela (Mark Dudley)Stone, MD, Robert (Diane Christiansen)Stone, Richard (Jutta Helm) Stone, and Susan Stone. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren, and 7 greatgrandchildren. Brother of the late Henry & Joan Stone. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at Temple Beth Zion 805 Delaware Ave. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Herman's memory to Temple Beth Zion or Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo.