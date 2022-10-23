STOLL Dr. Howard L., Jr. October 18, 2022, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jacklyn F. (Straight) Stoll. Dear father of Shelley Fay Stoll, Margaret Leslie (Edward) Beiting, Amy Delana (Scott Billings) Stoll, Howard III (Theresa) Stoll. Grandfather of Dana, Lydia, Christopher, Nathaniel, and Gretchen. Brother of Sondra K. Corcoran. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Thursday, from 5 to 7 PM and Friday, from 9 to 11 PM at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, where prayers will be said at 11 PM, followed by a Memorial Celebration at the Wanakah Country Club at 4:30 to 7:30 PM. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or the Hamburg Garden Walk in Dr. Stoll's memory.
