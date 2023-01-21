STERN Norma A. Of Williamsville, NY Passed on January 19, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Solomon Stern and the late Nathan Raskin. Devoted mother of Anita (Ralph) Sherman, Cheryl (TomKochan) Stern , and the late Mark Frederick Stern. Loving grandmother of David and Michael (Ashlee) Sherman and great grandson Cole Sherman, and great granddaughter Paige Sherman Sister of Amy (Irv) Slater. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held onMonday at 10 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. 281 Dodge Rd. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations to the S.P.C.A or Temple Beth Zion. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
