STEIN Annette

STEIN Annette
On June 21, 2022, surrounded by family at home in Williamsville, NY. Annette was born in New York City, and grew up in the Bronx. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Arthur Stein, whom she met in the New York Public Library in the Bronx. She was a supporter of humanitarian causes, a lover and patron of the arts, and a world traveler who appreciated the wide variety of cultures. She was a high school and Hunter College journalist. Annette received her PhD from the University of Buffalo in 1971, and then became a professor of Education at Buffalo State College, where she specialized in reading education and curriculum. Loving mother of Judith (late Stanely) Feldman and the late Robert Stein. Daughter of the late Max and Lena (nee Berkowitz) Schatzberg. Devoted grandmother of David (Cristina) Stein, James Feldman, and Alexander (Dena Pengas) Feldman. Proud and loving great-grandmother of Oz Pengas-Feldman. Skylar Stein, and Liev Pengas-Feldman. Devoted friend of many during her 101 years. With special thanks to Sylvia and to Molly, Drusilla, Sarah, and all our nurses and other helpers from Hospice Buffalo. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 11 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 281 Dodge Road, Amherst, NY. Livestream available on funeral home website (click on obituaries). In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Annette's name to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201, or to Hospice Care Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. www.amherstmemorialchapel.com

