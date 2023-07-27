4; 12 Miami will honor Detroit's Miguel Cabrera on Friday night when they host the Tigers. Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2003 and had four homers and 12 RBIs in 17 postseason games en route to a World Series title.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press 3
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
New York State Sen. George Borrello introduced legislation that would prohibit public use of marijuana in all forms “unless specifically autho…
In wake of Nyheim Hines injury, here's what 'standard' NFL contracts say about banned off-field activities
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines might have violated the terms of his player contract due to his off-the-field injury.
In the summer of 2009, a 15-year-old Buffalo girl received disturbing phone calls from a man who taunted her about her missing older sister.
State police said troopers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday after two teenage boys entered the water at the beach and one of them, Aide…
Buffalo elementary school principal placed on leave amid accusations of physical assault, sexual abuse
Gregory Johnson, principal at elementary school Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, has been sued by the father of a 9-year-old who s…