5 Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson has five multi-homer games since June 29. He hit a pair of two-run shots against the New York Yankees on Thursday, helping the Tigers end an eight game skid in the Bronx.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
