2,000 Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman became the 295th major league player to record 2,000 hits when he hit a sharp double to right field in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Astros. Of those hits, 441 were doubles — including his league-leading 27 this season.
STAT OF THE DAY
