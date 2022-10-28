STARCK Terrance R. October 26, 2022, age 82. Beloved husband of 55 years to Camille R. (nee Kuznia) Starck; loving father of Allison Gnozzo; cherished grandfather of Abigail and Emily Daniels; caring brother of Judi (Roy) Slaper and Patti (Jim) Waugh; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
STARCK
