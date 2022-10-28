 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STARCK

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

STARCK Terrance R. October 26, 2022, age 82. Beloved husband of 55 years to Camille R. (nee Kuznia) Starck; loving father of Allison Gnozzo; cherished grandfather of Abigail and Emily Daniels; caring brother of Judi (Roy) Slaper and Patti (Jim) Waugh; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News