STANIASZEK Daniel J. July 8, 2023, age 78, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Kijania) Staniaszek; dearest father of Karen (Robert) Bifulco and Daniel (Sheri Zimniewicz) Staniaszek; dear grandfather of Ben and Jason Bifulco; grand pups of Molly and Lincoln. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 13th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew) where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 9 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Staniaszek was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a retiree of Ford Motor Co.
