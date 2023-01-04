 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STADELMAIER Ronald D.

STADELMAIER Ronald D. Passed away January 2, 2022, Beloved husband of Carol (Eggert). Dear father of Julia (Aaron) O'Connor and Kristen (David) Mixer, Brother of Robert (Joan), James (Beth Gardiner, late Ann) and Michael Stadelmaier. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Saturday at 10:30AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CANNANFH.com

