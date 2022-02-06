St. Joe's wins eighth straight Monsignor Martin wrestling title

For the eighth year in a row, St. Joe’s wrestling squad is the cream of the Catholic wrestling crop.
The Marauders earned first place at the 56th annual Monsignor Martin Athletic Association All-Catholic wrestling tournament held Sunday at St. Francis High School with 238 points.
St. Joe’s has placed first in every All-Catholic tournament since 2014. It’s their third-straight All-Catholic title under Coach Bradley Devlin. “The results are really dictated on having a complete team, a total team,” Devlin said after the tournament.
“To have continued success you have to have continued people. By maintaining our numbers, that’s the foundation of what we do. We try to have two guys at each weight class. This year is a little bit down, but again the whole idea is continually building by having guys at every weight class, both JV and varsity.”
According to MMAA records, St. Joe’s is one All-Catholic championship away from tying the record of nine titles in a row set by St. Francis from 1981-1989.
St. Joe’s has four seniors on the team; the rest are underclassmen. “The seniors did well this tournament, they’re laying the foundation for what we expect every year and we expect guys to win this tournament, place, and the next weekend is where they have to perform,” Devlin said.
Three St. Joe’s wrestlers won their respective brackets. Sophomore Austin Zimmerman defeated Gow’s Jerrison Ping Chen in the 110-pound bracket, freshman Aidan Schenk pinned St. Mary’s Andrew Carlson in the 126-pound bracket, and freshman Jefferson Long won an exciting back-and-forth bout with St. Mary’s Alex Ellison in the 152-pound bracket.
Long was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for his efforts. His quick takedowns helped him earn him a pinfall victory and plenty of points. “That’s how I normally wrestle, with explosiveness. You have to wrestle like that if you’re going to win big matches like that,” Long said.
Sunday’s was his first All-Catholic medal.
Elsewhere in the tournament, several wrestlers repeated as champions from last year. This included St. Mary’s sophomore Ashley Burns, who became the first female wrestler in 55 years to win a championship at All-Catholics last season. Burns won last year’s title due to being the only wrestler in her class; this time, she had to win a ferocious match with St. Francis’ Gabe Chase in the 102-pound bracket.
After going up 6-3 on Chase, Burns narrowly avoided disaster by reversing a takedown and went up 12-5 into the third round. Chase battled back to a 12-10 score and Burns had to give her all keeping Chase down on his stomach as the final seconds ticked away.
“It feels great to win,” Burns said after her match. “I was just thinking ‘I can’t lose.’ I just had to try my best and I think I did. I went out there and I competed.”
Other repeat champions included Zimmerman, St. Mary’s Griffin Dempsey in the 172-pound class, Canisius’ Braydon Vandenberg in the 215-pound class, and Canisius’ Luke Brydges in the 132-pound class.
Also of note was Gow’s Harrison Hanley, who won the 189-pound bracket with a win over Canisius’ Sam Whistler. It was the first time a Gow wrestler took first in an All-Catholic bracket since Max Carrier in 2019.
“I didn’t want to give up the leg I had when I had a single. I wanted to hold it as hard as I could and hold on for dear life,” Hanley said of the last few moments of his bout with Whistler. The junior said he has plans to join the Marine Corps after high school.
St. Francis finished second in team scoring with 171 points. Canisius took third with 133 points, St. Mary’s of Lancaster was fourth with 106 and Gow finished fifth with 42 points.
The top five wrestlers from each bracket will advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Championships on Feb. 13 at St. Mary’s of Lancaster. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.