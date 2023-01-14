 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SR. MARIE CONSOLATA OF JESUS, O.C.D. Frances Anne Desrosiers

SR. MARIE CONSOLATA OF JESUS, O.C.D. Frances Anne Desrosiers January 13, 2023 age 91, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Elzear and Rosanne (nee Plourde) Desrosiers; aunt of Jeannine Press of MA, Lucille Ericson of CT, Lillian Taranovich of CT, Marianee O'Loan of NH, Nina Daniels of NH and 26 other nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday Jan 14th from 1-2:30 PM and 5-8 PM and Sunday Jan. 15th from 9 AM – 8 PM at the MONASTERY OF THE LITTLE FLOWER OF JESUS, 75 CARMEL RD., Buffalo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Monastery Monday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Sr. Consolata born in Methuen, MA was a Carmelite Nun for 73 years and served the community as an Extern Sister for 50 years. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME

