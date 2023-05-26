Here is what you need to know as the Buffalo Bandits face the Colorado Mammoth in the best-of-three National Lacrosse League Finals.

Series schedule

• Game 1, Saturday at KeyBank Center, 7 p.m., ESPNU.

• Game 2, Monday at Ball Center in Denver, 4 p.m., ESPN2.

• Game 3 (if necessary), June 3 at KeyBank Center, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+.

Radio coverage will be carried by WGR 550 AM.

Party time

It’s always a fun atmosphere around Bandits games. That begins Saturday with a Party in the Plaza from 5 p.m. until the opening faceoff at 7 p.m. The event features live music, food and drinks, a photo booth, and appearances by the Bandettes and Rax. The first 10,000 fans inside the arena will receive commemorative rally towels.

Championship history

The teams meet again with the NLL’s biggest prize at stake.

Colorado won its second championship, and joining its 2006 crown, when it beat the Bandits in three games last year and has returned to the finals.

The Bandits are in the NLL Finals for the third consecutive edition dating to 2019 (there were no playoffs in 2020 and no season in 2021) and the fourth time in the last six playoff finals. Buffalo is aiming for its fourth title overall and its first championship since 2008 in its 12th appearance in the finals.

Path to the finals

The Bandits were 14-4 in the regular season and the No. 1 overall seed in the NLL, but it was a challenge amid injuries to key players. Buffalo earned six of its seven wins in the second half of the season by one goal, with four decided in overtime. They have been dominant in the playoffs, with a 51-21 advantage in three games and no games closer than nine goals. Buffalo beat Rochester in the quarterfinals 20-8 and then swept Toronto in the East final 14-5 and 17-8. Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne are tied for the league lead in playoff scoring with 26 points. Smith has six goals and 20 assists, and Byrne has 11 goals and 15 assists.

Colorado was 9-9 in the regular season and was the fourth seed in the West after dealing with its own injuries and has pulled off upsets in the first two rounds. All three games in the West final were decided by two goals or less. The Mammoth won Game 1, 8-7, lost to Calgary 13-12 in Game 2 and then won 9-7 in Game 3. The Mammoth advanced in the quarterfinals on a power-play goal by Eli McLaughlin with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to eliminate San Diego, 13-12. Ryan Lee leads the Mammoth in playoff scoring with five goals and 16 assists.

Who’s the favorite?

Depends who you ask. Colorado coach Pat Coyle tried to shift the focus away from his team by noting that even though the Mammoth are the defending champions, the Bandits are “the favorite.” Coyle said the Bandits have the momentum because of how they have dominated the playoffs. Buffalo also has the home-field advantage (though the Bandits also had home field last year) and did not have to play last weekend while the Mammoth faced Calgary in Game 3.

Quick turnaround

Game 1 is Saturday night and Game 2 is Monday afternoon so the teams will face a tight turnaround, especially with travel and the change in altitude. One team will be in position to clinch the title Monday and the other in position to have its season ended. With those stakes, perhaps the brief period between Games 1 and 2 won’t be a factor.

Regular season

The Bandits and Mammoth met once in the regular season in mid-March in KeyBank Center. The Bandits allowed five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter and lost 13-8 to snap a six-game winning streak at the time. Josh Byrne had a goal and five assists to lead Buffalo. Chris Cloutier had two goals and three assists, Dhane Smith had four assists and Chase Fraser had two goals. For Colorado, Eli McLaughlin had three goals and two assists; Zed Williams added two goals and three assists; Ryan Lee had six assists; and Tyson Gibson had a goal and three assists.

On a roll

Mammoth owner Stan Kroenke has been on quite a run of championships in the last 18 months. His teams have won three titles and could win two more. The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in February 2022, followed by the Mammoth winning the NLL title last spring and the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. The Denver Nuggets await their opponent in the NBA Finals, and the Mammoth are hoping to go back-to-back in the NLL.

Williams comes home

Colorado’s Zed Williams is a Silver Creek graduate and a member of the Seneca Nation’s Wolf Clan who attended the University of Virginia. He has eight goals and eight assists in four playoff games.

Between the pipes

Two of the game’s elite goaltenders face off with Buffalo’s ageless Matt Vinc and Colorado’s Dillon Ward, who was the MVP of last year’s finals.

At age 40, Vinc led the league in goalie wins with 14 and saves with 742. He was fourth in minutes played at 1,047:39 and had a 10.42 goals against average. That figure has dropped to 7.07 in the playoffs.

Ward was 9-7 in the regular season with 632 saves and 11.19 GAA, but his playoffs GAA is 9.75.