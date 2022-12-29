Year in Buffalo Sports: Josh Allen leads another Super Bowl quest, stadium, RJ's farewell, lots of hoop dreams

In Josh We Trust.

If you want the overriding theme of Buffalo sports, circa 2022, it's all about Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' quest for that elusive Super Bowl title. The calendar year began with super heartbreak in the playoffs at Kansas City and will end with the Bills having clinched a third consecutive AFC East title before starting another playoff quest. And it all starts with the super arm – and hurdling body – of their franchise quarterback.

In 2022, there were wondrous victories by the football team at Bennett High and the basketball teams from St. Mary's of Lancaster, the University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure. The Sabres are getting better; the Bisons were back home.

But right now, it's all about if the Bills go boom (finally) or bust. Who knows what history will be written when the calendar turns to 2023? For now, here's a look back at the top sports stories of 2022, some of which are still awaiting the final chapters:

1. From 13 Seconds to a new season. The year ends with the Bills fighting for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and the right to host the AFC Championship Game, if they get that far. It makes a difference, as we learned in January. To join the likes of Wide Right and Home Run Throwback in the list of dubious losses in franchise history, the Bills added 13 Seconds, when their 42-36 overtime loss in Kansas City in the AFC divisional playoff round was that close to a victory. You all know the details without any painful recitation, other than to say there were four lead changes in the last two minutes of regulation and the Bills had it wrapped up – until they didn't.

The new season brought new hope, with the signing of Von Miller to a six-year, $120-million contract just a few months after the edge rusher led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl championship. Allen & Co. started the season 6-1, with a national televised whipping of the Rams setting an opening night tone. There have been injuries, weather issues that moved a game to Detroit, a stunning loss to Minnesota but valuable road wins over Kansas City and Baltimore.

2. Hope for a new home in Orchard Park. The Bills struck a deal in March for a $1.4 billion stadium to be built across Abbott Road in Orchard Park to replace 50-year-old Highmark Stadium. With $600 million from New York State and $250 million from Erie County, the deal marked the largest taxpayer contribution for a pro football facility, a mark that has since been eclipsed in total dollars by plan by the City of Nashville and Tennessee to spend up to $1.26 billion in public money for what will reportedly be between a $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion project to build a domed stadium for the Titans. At year's end, the parties were still working to finalize the agreement so construction can begin in the spring, with the intent for the 62,000-seat stadium to be ready for the 2026 season.

3. Farewell, RJ. The 2021-22 season marked the swan song for iconic Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who joined the team in 1971 and coined phrases that will live on in the lexicon of franchise history. The team "retired" Jeanneret's microphone and put a banner in the rafters in his honor in a ceremony prior to the April 1 win over Nashville and the night ended with an impromptu team picture on the ice as Jeanneret was escorted to a curtain call. Jeanneret's last game, the April 29 finale against Chicago, again celebrated his career and he got to call one more oohhhhhhhvertime victory, on a goal by Casey Mittelstadt.

4. Kim Pegula's illness. The most prominent woman on the Buffalo sports scene left the public eye in June in the wake of "unexpected health issues" in Florida and there have been limited updates about the nature or severity of her situation since. In addition to being the co-owner of the Bills with husband Terry Pegula, the 53-year-old serves as the president of the Bills and Sabres and the president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. She was expected to have a prominent role in all facets of the football's stadium negotiations and construction. Ron Raccuia, PSE executive vice president and chief operating officer, has become the public face of the stadium project in Kim Pegula's absence.

5. Sabres rebuild continues. Optimism abounded as the Sabres finished their 11th consecutive nonplayoff season with a 16-9-3 record that included the NHL debut of Owen Power, the defenseman taken No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft, and a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs outdoors at the Heritage Classic. The new season began, with Tage Thompson – a five-goal scorer in a win at Columbus – and Rasmus Dahlin emerging as NHL superstars, and the team bouncing back from an eight-game losing streak with an 9-3-2 record. It pushed them back on the edge of the playoff race with still 50 games remaining.

6. UB women's basketball: One last triumph, one final farewell. The Bulls made their fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament under coach Felisha Legette-Jack, finishing with a 25-8 record and beating Ball State in the Mid-American Conference final in Cleveland before losing to fourth-seeded Tennessee in an NCAA game in Knoxville. With a school-record 201 wins in 10 seasons, Legette-Jack made the one move everyone has waited for her to make for several years by becoming the head coach at Syracuse, her alma mater. UB hired USC-Upstate coach Becky Burke, a former player on Louisville's national finalists, as her replacement.

7. Bennett wins state title. There has probably never been a more roundabout path to a state football title, but Bennett got there in December with a 42-8 win over Newburgh Free Academy in the Class AA final in Syracuse. The Tigers finished 7-6 after forfeiting four division wins for not properly completing transfer paperwork for players, but still managed to join South Park (2015) as the only Buffalo Public Schools entry to take a state football coach. Coach Steve McDuffie's club dominated the postseason in avenging last year's 42-12 loss to Carmel in the state final.

8. St. Bonaventure basketball: A legendary finish and the death of a legend. The Bonnies were ranked No. 24 in the preseason Associated Press poll in November 2021, the first time they had been ranked before a ball was tipped off, and started 8-1 but couldn't live up to their billing. A loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals ruined their NCAA hopes but things changed in the NIT as the Bonnies won road games at Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia to get to the last NIT Final Four in Madison Square Garden. The end of the road was a loss to Xavier, capping the season with a 23-10 record.

The offseason took a somber turn May 10 with the death of 73-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer and university icon Bob Lanier, the Buffalo native who led the Bonnies to the 1970 Final Four and whose name adorns the Reilly Center court. A standout for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, Lanier spent his later years as the NBA Cares Global Ambassador and chairman of the league's Stay in School program.

9. Finally, take me out to the ballgame. With the Covid-19 pandemic no longer hindering operations of the parent Toronto Blue Jays in Canada, the Buffalo Bisons were able to play their first full season at home in Sahlen Field since 2019. The Herd finished the season with a 76-72 record, tied for fourth in the 10-team International League East. Manager Casey Candaele, a popular former Buffalo player, was promoted to the Blue Jays as bench coach in July and the parent club announced in December that Candaele will return to Buffalo as manager in 2023.

10. Hoop dreams come true. St. Mary's of Lancaster guard Shay Ciezki cemented her legacy as an all-time great in Western New York girls basketball, finishing her career with 2,138 points to become the Monsignor Martin Association's all-time scoring leader and earning the Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year award. The four-time All-WNYer scored 51 points against Nichols to get the Lancers to the state Catholic Class A championship game. Ciezki's freshman year at Penn State has started fast, topped by her 18-point effort in a win over Legette-Jack's Syracuse team that saw Penn State wipe out a 21-point deficit in the second half. Honorable mention: Jessica Pegula, the Buffalo-born daughter of Kim and Terry Pegula, was ranked No. 3 in the world in women's tennis after the most successful year of her career in which she reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals. She also played for Team USA in the Olympics. ... The Buffalo Bandits advanced to the National Lacrosse League championship series before losing to the Colorado Mammoth. ... The UB football team earned a bowl berth, getting to the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., in its second season under coach Maurice Linguist. UB beat Georgia Southern, 23-21, for its third consecutive bowl victory. ... Niagara University products Matt Brash (Seattle pitcher) and Wynton Bernard (Colorado outfielder) made their debuts in Major League Baseball. Brash appeared in the wild-card series in Toronto and the AL Division Series vs. Houston. ... Sabres goalie Ryan Miller, Olympic rower Emily Regan and Bona basketball star Tim Winn were among the inductees into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. ... Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski won his second AHL Calder Cup with the Chicago Wolves and then signed as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken. ... East Amherst's Nick DeSimone made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames. ... The St. Mary's of Lancaster boys basketball team went from one win to 15, capping the season with a 60-53 victory over Cathedral Prep in the state Catholic Class B championship game at ECC's Flickinger Center. Meanwhile, Canisius won the Class A crown with a dominant 85-47 win over Fordham Prep. ... Canisius College became the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school to earn NCAA berths in both baseball and softball in the same season as their teams won the MAAC Tournament, with the softball squad prevailing at the Demske Sports Complex in Buffalo. ... The UB alumni basketball team won the $1 million prize for taking the championship of The Basketball Tournament. ... Allegany-Limestone cross country runner Angelina Napoleon repeated as the Class C state champion.