Wrestling legend Mick Foley to host Love for Buffalo benefit June 5

  • Updated
Mick Foley Gusto comedy (copy)

Mick Foley.
In the aftermath of the Tops Market massacre on May 14, hardcore wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted the word Buffalo with a broken heart emoji. 

Foley promised he would find some way to help the families of the victims and bolster the spirits of Western New Yorkers. 

On Sunday night, he announced that he will be hosting a "Love for Buffalo" benefit June 5 at Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. Tickets go on sale Monday and range from $30 to $75.

Foley said 100% of ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

The benefit event has been added to Foley's “Nice Day Tour,” which has stops in eastern Canada beginning May 28 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The tour is named for one of Foley's signature phrases that also was the title of his first autobiography, “Have a Nice Day.”

Foley also performed a one-man show called "Hardcore Legend" at Helium Comedy Club in 2014.

In addition to appearances at ComicCon and wrestling conventions, Foley has used his fame from the ring to help with philanthrophic efforts around the nation.  

