Worcester scores early and rolls past Bisons, 9-1

The Buffalo Bisons got a lopsided win in Tuesday’s series opener. On Wednesday, the Worcester Red Sox returned the favor.

The WooSox (64-61) scored eight runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Herd in an International League game.

Right fielder Pedro Castellanos led the Worcester offense with three hits and two RBIs, Catcher Connor Wong belted a three-run homer in the first inning off Buffalo starter Nick Allgeyer (5-5), It was the 15th home run of the season for Wong.

Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Nick Sogard added two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who totaled 14 hits on the night.

Worcester starter Connor Seabold was strong, pitching seven scoreless innings. He scattered three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter to improve to 7-1.

Buffalo got its lone run in the eighth when Otto Lopez’s infield ground out got Rafael Lantigua home from third. It was the last chance of the night for Lopez to extend his 20-game hitting streak. He finished 0-for-4.

The series continues at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.