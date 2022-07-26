 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Worcester Red Sox edge Bisons 2-1 with a run in the ninth

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Worcester Red Sox squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons Tuesday in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

With runners at first and third with one out in the top of the ninth, Worcester’s Ryan Fitzgerald grounded to Bisons first baseman Spencer Horwitz with the infield in.

Horwitz checked the runner, turned, and threw to shortstop Logan Warmoth for the out at second. When Christin Stewart of the Red Sox broke from third, Warmoth threw home, but the throw was off the mark and Stewart scored to give Worcester the lead.

Zack Kelly (5-3) then pitched his second scoreless inning in the ninth, ending the night for the Bisons (49-45).

Trailing 1-0, the Herd got its only run in the sixth when Groshans’ base hit to center scored Gabriel Moreno.

Designated hitter LJ Talley went 3-for-4 to lead the Buffalo attack. Groshans added a pair of hits. Buffalo managed eight against four WooSox hurlers.

People are also reading…

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres

“He was always in these organizations that the room just wasn’t there for him to wedge himself in and prove himself at the top tier,” said James Jensen, whose coached Comrie each summer since the goalie was 10 years old. “His affirmation every day was just wake up, work hard and put yourself in a position where you can’t be denied."

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News