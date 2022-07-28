 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Worcester pitchers quiet Bisons bats in 3-1 victory

  • Updated
Worcester starting pitcher Brian Keller turned in a strong performance Thursday to lead the Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

Keller allowed one run on three hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked two, Over his last 11 appearances, Keller is 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

Ronaldo Hernandez belted a two-run homer in the third inning to give Worcester (50-46) the early lead. It was the first home run for the WooSox in six games.

Keller and three relievers combined to limit Buffalo (50-46) to four hits. Cullen Large was the only Buffalo player with two hits.

The Bisons got their only run in the fourth when LJ Talley’s double to center field scored Otto Lopez. Nick Allgeyer (2-4) gave up two runs on two hits in his two innings and took the loss.

On Wednesday, Bisons catcher Gabriel Moreno was named Baseball America’s top prospect. His two-run homer in Wednesday’s victory was his first since returning to Buffalo July 12.

The six-game series continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

