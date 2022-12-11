WNY natives Patchy Mix, Billy Quarantillo score MMA victories

Two mixed martial arts fighters originally from Western New York earned significant victories over the weekend.

Angola native Patchy “No Love” Mix advanced to the final of Bellator World Bantamweight Grand Prix final with a second-round submission of Magomed Magomedov in the semifinals Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

Mix used a guillotine to render Mogomedov unconscious with the 135-pound bout stopped 2:39 into the round. It was the 17th career victory for Mix, with 12 coming via submission and four via guillotine.

Mix will face interim champion Raufeon Stots, who defeated Danny Sabatello via split decision in the other half of the bracket, at a Bellator event next year.

The winner receives the $1 million prize and a title shot at Sergio Pettis.

Ransonville native Billy Quarantillo returned to the octagon for the first time since November 2021 and scored a second-round technical knockout at 145 pounds of Alexander Hernandez on the UFC 282 undercard Saturday in Las Vegas.

“Billy Q,” now based in Tampa, had been out of action because of a leg injury and had to withdraw from a scheduled bout in July.

Both fighters were bloodied in the first round. Late in Round 2, Quarantillo (17-4) fended off a takedown attempt and started raining down punches. Both fighters to back to their feet, but Quarantillo quickly got Hernandez to his knees and continued a flurry of punches leading to the stoppage.