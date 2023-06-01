WNLO-TV (Channel 23), the sister station of WIVB-TV, will carry the third and deciding championship game of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday between the Buffalo Bandits and the Colorado Mammoth from KeyBank Center.

The teams split the first two games of the series, each winning in their home arena.

WNLO will simulcast the coverage from ESPN+, which enables Western New Yorkers who don’t pay for the streaming service to see the game.

ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU are carrying college baseball and college softball games Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the Bandits proved to be a slightly bigger TV draw than the Rochester Americans, the Buffalo Sabres' AHL team. However, the start times for the games were different.

The Bandits’ 13-12 win in Game 1 of the series that started at 7 p.m. had a 2.1 local rating on ESPN2.

The Amerks’ 4-2 loss in game three of their playoff series with the Hershey Bears had a 1.8 rating in a game that started 30 minutes after the Bandits game began.