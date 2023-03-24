The top team in the East will meet the top team in the West when the Buffalo Bandits travel to San Diego on Saturday for a 10 p.m. ET faceoff (ESPNEWS).

The Bandits (12-3) initially thought they had yet to clinch a National Lacrosse League playoff berth with a loss to defending champion Colorado, 13-8, last Saturday. The league recalculated its playoff scenarios and the Bandits are officially playoff-bound regardless of the final six weeks of the regular season.

San Diego (9-2) has a unique weekend schedule in which the Seals play Friday night in Fort Worth before returning home to face the Bandits. San Diego can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with two victories.

The Seals are 4-1 at home this season, and Buffalo makes its lone trip out West of the season. The Bandits’ first game against a West opponent was the loss to Colorado last week at KeyBank Center. That loss snapped Buffalo’s six-game winning streak.

Josh Byrne, who has been sidelined with an injury, had six points in the loss. He leads the Bandits with 29 goals despite missing three games.

San Diego has three players with more than 60 points in 11 games: Curtis Dixon (31 goals, 35 assists, 66 points), Wesley Berg (22-43-65) and Dane Dobbie (32-29-61).

This is the first meeting between the teams since December 2019.