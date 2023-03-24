The top team in the East will meet the top team in the West when the Buffalo Bandits travel to San Diego on Saturday for a 10 p.m. ET faceoff (ESPNEWS).
The Bandits (12-3) initially thought they had yet to clinch a National Lacrosse League playoff berth with a loss to defending champion Colorado, 13-8, last Saturday. The league recalculated its playoff scenarios and the Bandits are officially playoff-bound regardless of the final six weeks of the regular season.
San Diego (9-2) has a unique weekend schedule in which the Seals play Friday night in Fort Worth before returning home to face the Bandits. San Diego can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with two victories.
The Seals are 4-1 at home this season, and Buffalo makes its lone trip out West of the season. The Bandits’ first game against a West opponent was the loss to Colorado last week at KeyBank Center. That loss snapped Buffalo’s six-game winning streak.
- 'It wasn't a riot': New details on chaotic scene at Boulevard Mall in Amherst that drew heavy police response
- Suspect found, charges pending in vandalism of Russell Salvatore's tribute park in Lancaster
- Boy, 13, charged with assault after allegedly pistol-whipping bartender who asked for ID
- Erie County real estate transactions
- GOP county executive candidate has 'some regrets' over social media posts about conspiracy theories
- With big roster bonus looming for defensive back Siran Neal, Bills have a decision to make
- In Buffalo visit, Buttigieg hails $55 million federal grant to dismantle expressway that segregated community
- Buffalo Bills to sign running back Damien Harris, while Devin Singletary reportedly heads to Houston Texans
- Registered sex offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn
- Observations: Horrendous home play continues as Sabres hit more wrong notes in ugly loss to Nashville
- Observations: As Devon Levi Watch continues, Sabres are no-shows vs. Bruins
- Passenger dies in South Buffalo crash, driver faces charges
- Mike Harrington: As another non-playoff season slips away, Sabres keep climbing on dubious list
- Bills Mailbag: How does the salary cap situation look in future seasons? In two words, not great
- Bruce Springsteen returns to Buffalo. Here's what you need to know
Josh Byrne, who has been sidelined with an injury, had six points in the loss. He leads the Bandits with 29 goals despite missing three games.
San Diego has three players with more than 60 points in 11 games: Curtis Dixon (31 goals, 35 assists, 66 points), Wesley Berg (22-43-65) and Dane Dobbie (32-29-61).
This is the first meeting between the teams since December 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!