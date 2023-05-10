Chloe Prine, a 9-year-old from LeRoy, was missing her dad.

Sgt. First Class Jeremiah Prine is currently deployed in Kuwait. Prine is with the New York State Army National Guard 642nd Aviation Support Battalion.

But a bond among the Prine family – Jeremiah and Kristy and their three children – 16-year-old Meghan, Chloe, and 6-year-old Quinn – is the Buffalo Bills.

Kristy and Jeremiah have been married for almost 17 years and met when both were Army active duty stationed in Germany. Kristy is from the Rochester area and Jeremiah is from the Binghamton area. They both have done tours in Iraq and Jeremiah has done several in Kuwait.

That bond over the Bills led Kristy to get tickets for Chloe and her friend Annabelle to see the Micah Hyde charity softball game Sunday at Sahlen Field. Chloe wore her Josh Allen jersey, with a camouflage sweatshirt underneath and her Bills "Salute to Service" hat.

It was a day when Chloe was really missing her dad. She ended up with the memory of a lifetime courtesy of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, thanks to a sign she had with her. "I'm sad. Daddy's deployed. A big hug from Josh Allen would make me feel better."

Mom takes over the story from there:

"I have been a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, but watched them from home during my childhood. I met a few players back then, but not many, but when I did I always remembered how magical it felt. I had to wait well into adulthood to meet my idol, Andre Reed. My husband wasn’t a huge football fan, but his misguided soul was a Seahawks fan. I converted him. He briefly attempted to raise our children to support the Seahawks, but our family’s blood really does run Mafia Red, White and Blue. It did not take long for him to see the error in his ways and he has been almost as big a Bills fan as me for the past few years. Almost!

"We are current season ticket holders, and our kids frequently come to games with us. Of my three kids, Chloe is by far the biggest fan of the crew. She might even be a bigger fan than me. Last year they were all very excited to attend Buffalo Bills training camp where they met a few of their favorites. So I decided to take Chloe to the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game for multiple reasons: 1. It is such a great cause. 2. I heard there might be autograph opportunities and 3. Chloe has been playing softball for the past few years for LeRoy Youth Softball.

"I bought three tickets and told Chloe that I would take her and one of her friends, and she chose her good friend and softball teammate, Annabelle. As for the sign, we just were having a little fun. We have never brought a sign before to any of the games, and when we were discussing what to write it just felt right.

"The backstory on the message is: Chloe was having one of those days where not having her dad there was making her sad. When I tried to cheer her up, I offered her a hug. We are hug people. She accepted my hug but stated that I already hug her when she needs me to, so I came up with other options to remind her that we have a community of support around our family. It was a little like 'Would a hug from… make you feel better?' and the answer was always, 'No,' until I noticed her Josh Allen poster on her wall and realizing that nothing realistic I was coming up was helping, I said, 'Josh Allen! What about a hug from Josh Allen? Would that make you better?' And her mood completely flipped and I got an enthusiastic 'YES!'

"This made us both laugh because even on those tough days, the Buffalo Bills and the dreams we have related to them lift our spirits. It was especially funny to me because with her dad gone, the only highlight Chloe found was that she didn’t have to share the season ticket seats with him (we are a family of five, but only have three seats and rotate through who gets to go).

"When we made the sign, it was believing in that 'dream' and we joked that if we brought the sign, she had a better chance of getting a hug from Josh than her dad that day. She held that sign throughout the game and she was relieved when she thought someone on the field pointed it out to him, and he kinda waved at her, or so she thought. I was worried that I had made a mistake in letting her bring the sign thinking she would be so disappointed if she didn’t at least get some acknowledgement from him.

"I even apologized to her that she didn’t. Her response was, “It’s OK! At least I know he saw it and that he knows that he is loved.' We were actually discussing leaving the game because we were so wet and cold from the rain when members from the Bisons staff came to our row and asked us to come with them. It didn’t even register what was happening. So much so that we accidentally left the sign at our seats. They brought us down to the dugout and Chloe was ahead of us and had already started talking with staff down there.

I don’t think she even grasped what was happening until after being introduced to Josh and turning to see him. She was the quietest I have ever seen her as she just beamed meeting her idol. He was so kind to her. He posed for a few pictures with them for me and then a few with Chloe and her sign, which had been retrieved from our seats. The staff were all so kind and when we thanked them they said that Josh saw the sign and asked them to bring Chloe down to him.

"She was just completely amazed and it wasn’t until we were leaving that she said, 'Did that just really happen? I can’t believe this happened in real life.' We sent a picture of Chloe with Josh Allen almost immediately to my husband, who had also received a picture of her with her sign early in the game from us, and he was absolutely blown away. He has since seen the video that the Buffalo Bills posted of our experience, and expresses his profound gratitude to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Bisons organizations, for making his little girl’s dream come true. Her sisters are totally jealous now, but this is a story that Chloe will remember for her entire life.

"Deployments are hard! Some days are harder than others. Some days you look to find that glimmer of a dream to carry you through. None of us ever actually thought that a sign that represented a sort of silly joke between us that 'Nobody's hug can fill the void when your daddy is so far away and you miss him … except maybe Josh Allen,' would turn into this dream come true for a 9-year-old.

"For me, it was really fun to meet Josh Allen, but it was absolutely breathtaking to see my daughter meet someone who for at least a little while made her not hate this deployment so much. So deployments are tough, but you get to go to more games while he is gone and I guess you get a hug from Josh Allen."