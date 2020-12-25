With help from guardian angel, Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens won't be deterred by amputation

“It’s different for every person,” Liffiton said. “They have to have good healings of any fractures in leg, good skin healing. Once any fractures are healed and skin is well-healed, the surgeon will give us the OK (to order a prosthetic).”

It takes three weeks to a month to have a prosthetic made, Liffiton said.

What has boosted Owens' recovery has been the ability to return to teaching. Because the Buffalo Public Schools are operating via remote learning, she resumed teaching Nov. 30, running class from her dining room table.

“A lot of people were shocked and trying to talk me out of it,” she said. “I thought it was important for me to get back for my emotional and spiritual and mental state and progress through this journey. I’m not the type of person to sit around and do nothing. … I just needed a purpose again and felt I was a burden sitting around. That’s why I wanted to get back to teaching.

“My students are such sweethearts. They were making sure I was OK. They were saying they were glad I’m alive. It brought me joy and brings a smile across my face. It gets me up. It gets me on a schedule. I start class at 8 a.m. and I’m going all the way until 3 o’clock. I like it. It sets the tone for my day.”

It makes Owens feel alive.