With boost from big-leaguer Stripling, Bisons top Mets, 3-1

Starting pitcher Ross Stripling threw five scoreless innings Friday to help lift the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-1 victory over the host Syracuse Mets in an International League game.

The Bisons (57-51) have taken 3 of 4 in this six-game series against their Thruway rivals.

Stripling, who is down on a rehab assignment from parent Toronto, allowed three hits and struck out three. He did not walk a batter. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right glute/hip strain on Aug, 3.

Buffalo plated a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Logan Warmoth’s grounder to third managed to score L.J. Talley and Stevie Berman’s sacrifice fly scored Warmoth.

The Herd added another run in the fifth when Nathan Lukes’ fielder’s choice grounder to second got Eric Stamets home to make it 3-0.

Francisco Alvarez’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored the lone run for Syracuse (48-60).

Talley’s triple was one of six hits for the Bisons. No Buffalo batter had multiple hits.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.